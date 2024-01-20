Rachakonda commissionerate introduces ‘women safety surveillance register’

HYDERABAD : The Rachakonda police commissionerate has introduced a ‘Women safety surveillance register’ to provide support and follow-up to victims of sexual offences and ensure that the accused does not cause further harm or commit similar crimes against them or others.
Speaking to TNIE, DCP (women’s safety) Usha Vishwanath emphasised the crucial role of the register in bolstering women’s protection by closely monitoring the activities of known sexual offenders.
She said that the register will be maintained by both the SHO and the concerned sector SI to ensure comprehensive monitoring.
The commissionerate, consisting of 55 police stations, will integrate the register into its functioning. Additionally, three women police stations in Saroornagar, Uppal, and Bhongir will adopt and implement the register.
Officers will not only monitor the offenders but also extend support to victims, offering counselling and assistance if the accused persists in harassment, she added.
“Over a span of at least six months, the register will track the movements and behavior of registered offenders, especially those involved in sexual harassment cases. Concerned officers will actively verify whether the accused continues to pose a threat,” the DCP informed.
This initiative originates from the advocacy of social activist Sunitha Krishnan, who had urged former IT minister KT Rama Rao to consider implementing such a register.