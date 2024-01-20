Rachakonda commissionerate introduces ‘women safety surveillance register’

HYDERABAD : The Rachakonda police commissionerate has introduced a ‘Women safety surveillance register’ to provide support and follow-up to victims of sexual offences and ensure that the accused does not cause further harm or commit similar crimes against them or others.

Speaking to TNIE, DCP (women’s safety) Usha Vishwanath emphasised the crucial role of the register in bolstering women’s protection by closely monitoring the activities of known sexual offenders.

She said that the register will be maintained by both the SHO and the concerned sector SI to ensure comprehensive monitoring.