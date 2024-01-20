Secunderabad Railway Station renovation in full swing, says SCR

HYDERABAD : The South Central Railway (SCR), in a press release on Friday, said that the redevelopment of the Secunderabad Railway Station with world-class amenities is proceeding swiftly.

The works are being undertaken by Girdharilal Construction Private Limited under Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) mode at an estimated cost of Rs 700 crore. The target for completion is 36 months.

On the northern side, a temporary booking office has been constructed in place of the existing booking office to carry out construction activities without disrupting passenger services. Work on the new Railway Protection Force (RPF) building has also been completed.