Secunderabad Railway Station renovation in full swing, says SCR
HYDERABAD : The South Central Railway (SCR), in a press release on Friday, said that the redevelopment of the Secunderabad Railway Station with world-class amenities is proceeding swiftly.
The works are being undertaken by Girdharilal Construction Private Limited under Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) mode at an estimated cost of Rs 700 crore. The target for completion is 36 months.
On the northern side, a temporary booking office has been constructed in place of the existing booking office to carry out construction activities without disrupting passenger services. Work on the new Railway Protection Force (RPF) building has also been completed.
To ensure the smooth movement of vehicles along with the completion of the remaining work, a temporary road has been laid for passengers going towards the southern side of the existing station building.
Nearly 45% of the foundation work for the expansion of the existing building on the southern side has been completed. To meet the demands of the station, two Electrical Substations of 33 KV capacity will be coming up in place of the existing 11 KV.
The finishing works of the substation on the southern side are underway. The foundation work on two platforms of a new Foot Over Bridge towards Kazipet-end has been completed, while work is in progress on other platforms.