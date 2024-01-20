Telangana CM meets Thames revival experts to rejuvenate Musi river

HYDERABAD : Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has held detailed discussions with experts in London who helped revive the Thames River as part of the state government’s efforts to revive the Musi.

After completing his tour of Davos, Switzerland, Revanth landed in London and held three-hour-long discussions with officials and experts from the principal governing body of the River Thames – the Port of London Authority.

The chief minister spoke of his vision to rejuvenate Musi and the primary reason for visiting London – to learn about the management of River Thames, gathering insights and collating best practices.