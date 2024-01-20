Telangana CM meets Thames revival experts to rejuvenate Musi river

HYDERABAD : Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has held detailed discussions with experts in London who helped revive the Thames River as part of the state government’s efforts to revive the Musi.
After completing his tour of Davos, Switzerland, Revanth landed in London and held three-hour-long discussions with officials and experts from the principal governing body of the River Thames – the Port of London Authority.
The chief minister spoke of his vision to rejuvenate Musi and the primary reason for visiting London – to learn about the management of River Thames, gathering insights and collating best practices.
Sian Foster, director of corporate affairs, and Raj Kehal-Livi, head, stakeholder engagement, Port of London Authority, presented a comprehensive history of the developmental activities along Thames, natural challenges and engineering response and solutions, stakeholder management, investments and revenue management, and best practices evolved over decades.
“Historically, most cities have developed beside rivers, lakes or the ocean. Water bodies are life-sustaining forces powering and enabling urban human habitats. Hyderabad developed along Musi but is unique in being centred around Hussain Sagar lake. It is fostered by other major water bodies, like Osman Sagar. Once we bring back Musi to its past glory, Hyderabad will be powered by both lakes and a river,” Revanth said.
Speaking about Thames Vision 2050 of London, Kehal-Livi and Foster said, “We are ensuring highest levels of sustainability for Thames, even as we develop and optimise the developments along the banks. Finding optimal revenue models to ensure maximum benefits for people and local communities, and best-in-class project management for various projects underway and to be taken up in future is our continual focus”.
The UK officials assured all support to Hyderabad in all its efforts to rejuvenate Musi.
A more detailed outline of various potential partnership points was discussed. Both sides agreed to have more discussions and engagements in the future and to collaborate on specific projects.