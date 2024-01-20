Telangana CM’s Davos trip brings Rs 40,322 crore investments

HYDERABAD : Going by the memoranda of understanding signed during the three-day visit of Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy to Davos, Switzerland for the World Economic Forum, investors have committed to pump in a record Rs 40,322 crore in Telangana.
This is double the value of investments promised by investors during the WEF in Davos last year.
Along with the chief minister, IT and Industries Minister D Sridhar Babu and a team of officials from Telangana met representatives of over 200 major business houses during the three-day tour.
Their efforts yielded positive results, with the Adani Group, JSW, Web Werks, Tata Technologies, BL Agro, Surgical Instruments Group Holdings, GODI Energy, Aragen Life Sciences, Innovera Pharmaceuticals, QCentrio, Systra, Uber and o9 Solutions committing to invest in the state. These investments have the potential to create over 2,500 direct jobs.
The chief minister addressed two meetings in Davos before leaving for London.
‘Seeking investments a continuous endeavour’
The chief minister addressed two meetings in Davos. In one of these meetings, he explained his plans to make agriculture profitable. In the other, Revanth pitched Hyderabad as the city waiting to harness the convergence of healthcare and software to become the medical tourism capital of Asia and provide Western nations, including the US and several European nations, a great destination and solution for rising healthcare costs.
Revanth also stressed the need to make healthcare universal and affordable and shared his vision of using digital technologies to bring top-notch medical services to every remote corner and citizen of Telangana.
“It is a great delight for us to come to Davos and meet business leaders from all over the world. We were able to convince them of our vision and get record investments for our state. Investments and growth have to go hand in hand for us to deliver development and welfare. Seeking investments will be a continuous endeavour for us. I welcome all these businesses to Hyderabad and Telangana,” Revanth said, at the conclusion of the trip.