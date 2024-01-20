Telangana CM’s Davos trip brings Rs 40,322 crore investments

HYDERABAD : Going by the memoranda of understanding signed during the three-day visit of Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy to Davos, Switzerland for the World Economic Forum, investors have committed to pump in a record Rs 40,322 crore in Telangana.

This is double the value of investments promised by investors during the WEF in Davos last year.

Along with the chief minister, IT and Industries Minister D Sridhar Babu and a team of officials from Telangana met representatives of over 200 major business houses during the three-day tour.