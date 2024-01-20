Telangana would lose out if KRMB takes control of projects: BRS MLA Harish Rao

Harish Rao urged the State government to focus on the subject. “All parties, leaving aside their political agendas, should unite on this,” he said.

Stating that the Centre proposed to bring the common projects under the control of KRMB in 2021 itself, Harish Rao said that the previous BRS government opposed the proposal. “At that time, the BRS government insisted on certain conditions to hand over the projects to the KRMB, but the Centre did not agree to those conditions,” he recalled.

When Krishna river water allocation between sibling states of AP and TS has not yet been finalised and Telangana making it clear that it wants 50% share in Krishna waters, how could the Centre hand over the projects to the KRMB without resolving these issues, he asked. Harish Rao pointed out that the operation manual for KRMB was not yet finalised.