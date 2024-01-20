Ten hurt as speeding TSRTC bus, fuel tanker collide on NH-163

Locals rushed to the scene and rescued the passengers, and informed the police. The injured were transported to MGM Hospital in Warangal for treatment.

The incident resulted in a traffic jam extending over 3 km on the national highway. Inspector Raju said that the TSRTC bus belonged to the Warangal bus depot No. 2 in Hanamkonda district.

A case has been registered under Section 337 (causing hurt by endangering lives of others) of the IPC, he added.