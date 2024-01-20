Ten hurt as speeding TSRTC bus, fuel tanker collide on NH-163

HANAKONDA : A TSRTC bus with 96 passengers, travelling from Mulugu to Hanamkonda, collided with a fuel tanker at Neerukulla crossroads on NH-163 in Atmakur mandal of Warangal district on Friday.
Ten people, including the bus driver and conductor, suffered minor injuries. According to Atmakur Inspector D Ravi Raju, both the vehicles were speeding and lost control, leading to the collision.
Locals rushed to the scene and rescued the passengers, and informed the police. The injured were transported to MGM Hospital in Warangal for treatment.
The incident resulted in a traffic jam extending over 3 km on the national highway. Inspector Raju said that the TSRTC bus belonged to the Warangal bus depot No. 2 in Hanamkonda district.
A case has been registered under Section 337 (causing hurt by endangering lives of others) of the IPC, he added.