HYDERABAD: Fifteen-year-old Laxmi Priya Pendyala is all excited as she counts the days until January 22, when she will receive the Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar from President Droupadi Murmu.

The 10th-grade student, who is a Kuchipudi dancer from Kazipet, is being awarded for excellence in the field of art and culture.

“The news has not sunk in yet. I feel extremely honoured. I did not know that a dancer could get such a huge award,” Laxmi Priya tells TNIE.

The Bal Puraskar is a government initiative to recognise the exceptional achievements of children aged between five and 18. Of the 19 children selected for the award this year, Laxmi Priya is the only one from Telangana.

With no family background in arts, the young dancer says: “My mother and grandmother wanted to learn dance but couldn’t. So when I said I wanted to learn, they were very supportive.”