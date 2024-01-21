BRS govt rendered Civil Supplies department ineffective, says Dy CM Bhatti Vikramarka

HYDERABAD: Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka and Irrigation & Civil Supplies Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy on Saturday said that the BRS had rendered the Civil Supplies department ineffective when it was in power.

The duo was addressing a joint press conference after a review meeting on the state’s finances. Vikramarka, who is also the finance minister, has been holding a series of review meetings in order to prepare the Budget.

Stating that he was astonished at the poor financial situation of the Civil Supplies department, Vikramarka said: “The department’s arrears increased from Rs 380 crore to Rs 14,350 crore during the BRS regime. The previous government’s negligence has overburdened the state government.”

“Irregular payment of loans has resulted in accumulation of principal amounts and interest. The loan now stands at Rs 58,860 crore,” he added.

“The BRS government took loans to procure paddy from the farmers. Now, the situation is such that the state government cannot move forward with paddy procurement unless it gives a bank guarantee,” he alleged while promising that despite these issues, the Congress will deliver justice to the public distribution system (PDS) beneficiaries.

Responding to a question on the Kaleshwaram project, Uttam said that the damage the much-hyped Kaleshwaram project suffered was more serious than what they had thought. “Primary reports suggest that the project was built based on a faulty design. We will soon release photographs showing the damage the Kaleshwaram project suffered.”

Dy CM slams KTR’s ‘destructive mindset’

When asked about BRS working president KT Rama Rao asking people not to pay electricity bills till the government implements Gruha Jyothi scheme, Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka said: “People with destructive mindset make such statements.”