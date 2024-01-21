Focus on 6Gs, think of burying us later: KTR to CM Revanth Reddy

HYDERABAD: Reacting sharply to Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy’s remark in London, BRS working president KT Rama Rao on Saturday lashed out at the former, asking him to focus on delivering the promises made by the Congress and then think about “burying the BRS 100 metres in the ground”.
“Why will you bury the BRS? Is it for achieving Telangana, for developing Telangana, or for questioning the false promises of the Congress?” Rama Rao asked. He was addressing BRS leaders of Hyderabad and Secunderabad Parliamentary constituencies at Telangana Bhavan here on Saturday
He said that the BRS has seen thousands of arrogant leaders like Revanth in its journey. “The BRS has stood strong for over two decades and has shown such leaders their place,” the former minister added.
“The Congress and BJP will come together after the General Elections and Revanth Reddy will become the Eknath Shinde of Telangana. Revanth Reddy has become a mini-Modi in Telangana with BJP blood running in his veins,” Rama Rao said.
“While Rahul Gandhi spoke against Adani, Revanth Reddy was striking business deals with him. Earlier, Revanth Reddy attacked Adani but now he is shaking hands with the same person in Davos. Revanth earlier said that ‘Adani and Pradhani’ were double engines, but now, with him added to the mix, it has become a triple engine,” Rama Rao said.
‘Send power bills to Sonia’
Making it clear that the BJP and BRS will not have any kind of alliance now or in the future, he also attacked the saffron party and its leadership. “Only the BRS has the power to restrict the BJP in the state. In some segments, senior BJP leaders were afraid to contest as they knew they would be defeated by BRS candidates,” Rama Rao said.
He also urged the people not to pay their January power bills till the Congress government implements the Gruha Jyothi scheme, one of the six guarantees of the party. “If the scheme is not implemented, send your power bills to 10 Janpath, Sonia Gandhi’s residence in Delhi. The Gruha Jyothi scheme should ensure free 200 units of electricity for every meter in Hyderabad, including tenants,” he said.
Rama Rao also demanded that the Congress government immediately start disbursing Rs 2,500 to every woman under the Mahalakshmi scheme. “The BRS will not spare the Congress government if it tries to avoid fulfilling its promises. In just 50 days of Congress rule in Telangana, many sections of the people, including auto drivers, are suffering and resorting to suicide,” he said. Rama Rao alleged that farmers were not receiving Rythu Bandhu, women were not receiving Rs 2,500 and the Congress leaders were trying to escape from implementing schemes.