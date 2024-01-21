Focus on 6Gs, think of burying us later: KTR to CM Revanth Reddy

HYDERABAD: Reacting sharply to Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy’s remark in London, BRS working president KT Rama Rao on Saturday lashed out at the former, asking him to focus on delivering the promises made by the Congress and then think about “burying the BRS 100 metres in the ground”.

“Why will you bury the BRS? Is it for achieving Telangana, for developing Telangana, or for questioning the false promises of the Congress?” Rama Rao asked. He was addressing BRS leaders of Hyderabad and Secunderabad Parliamentary constituencies at Telangana Bhavan here on Saturday

He said that the BRS has seen thousands of arrogant leaders like Revanth in its journey. “The BRS has stood strong for over two decades and has shown such leaders their place,” the former minister added.

“The Congress and BJP will come together after the General Elections and Revanth Reddy will become the Eknath Shinde of Telangana. Revanth Reddy has become a mini-Modi in Telangana with BJP blood running in his veins,” Rama Rao said.

“While Rahul Gandhi spoke against Adani, Revanth Reddy was striking business deals with him. Earlier, Revanth Reddy attacked Adani but now he is shaking hands with the same person in Davos. Revanth earlier said that ‘Adani and Pradhani’ were double engines, but now, with him added to the mix, it has become a triple engine,” Rama Rao said.