Hyderabad cops trace 3 IP addresses linked to Governor Tamilisai Soundarajan’s X account hacking

HYDERABAD: Hyderabad Cybercrime police teams investigating the case related to hacking of Governor Tamilisai Soundarajan’s X account have traced three IP addresses linked to the alleged perpetrators. According to sources, one crucial address however remains untraced.

The Governor’s X account was compromised on January 10, following which the Raj Bhavan filed a police complaint. Speaking to TNIE, a senior police official said that two of the identified IP addresses originated from within India while the third appears to be from overseas. The motive behind the hack remains unclear, the officer added.

Meanwhile, the police who are investigating the case filed by BJP MLA T Raja Singh, alleging that he received threatening calls, traced the IP address of the caller. The culprit, believed to be a resident of Chandrayangutta, made calls from Kuwait.