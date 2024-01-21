IAF’s Sarang soars with disaster relief, female pilots in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: “Hi cheppu (say hi),” a man told his young daughter, who had occupied his shoulders for a better view, as the Sarang Helicopter Display Team of the Air Force sliced through the sky as part of Wings India - 2024, on Saturday. On the third day of the civil aviation exhibition that was open to the public, visitors across ages were seen enjoying their tryst with the sky.

As the helicopters pulled off stunts with unbelievable ease, a little boy’s excitement came out in squeals. A woman, the grey in her hair betraying her age, was seen looking up at the sky with child-like wonder.

In a conversation with TNIE, Group Captain Santosh Kumar Mishra, who leads the team that usually has up to 18 pilots, said, “Sarang in Sanskrit means peacock. The design of the aircraft also represents the Sarang.”