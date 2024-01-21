Revanth-Akbar London meet sparks speculation of Cong-MIM bonhomie

HYDERABAD: The bonhomie between arch political rivals Congress and AIMIM was on full display during Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy’s visit to the United Kingdom. A photo of AIMIM MLA Akbaruddin Owaisi in conversation with Revanth Reddy in London has triggered speculation of both the parties burying the hatchet and making peace, which seemed a distant reality not very long ago.

The state government has released a photograph of Revanth and Akbaruddin visiting London Shard, a 309-metre tall skyscraper, to understand how a “life-filled river Thames connects the northern-side of London”.

Taking to X, Akbaruddin shared a video clip featuring the chief minister and himself sitting side-by-side observing the detailed presentation on “The Musi River Rejuvenation” by the officials involved in the restoration of the Thames. It came as a surprise for political observers in Telangana as the ‘foes-turned-friends’ shared the same stage and released pictures jointly for the media.