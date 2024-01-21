Revanth-Akbar London meet sparks speculation of Cong-MIM bonhomie

HYDERABAD: The bonhomie between arch political rivals Congress and AIMIM was on full display during Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy’s visit to the United Kingdom. A photo of AIMIM MLA Akbaruddin Owaisi in conversation with Revanth Reddy in London has triggered speculation of both the parties burying the hatchet and making peace, which seemed a distant reality not very long ago.
The state government has released a photograph of Revanth and Akbaruddin visiting London Shard, a 309-metre tall skyscraper, to understand how a “life-filled river Thames connects the northern-side of London”.
Taking to X, Akbaruddin shared a video clip featuring the chief minister and himself sitting side-by-side observing the detailed presentation on “The Musi River Rejuvenation” by the officials involved in the restoration of the Thames. It came as a surprise for political observers in Telangana as the ‘foes-turned-friends’ shared the same stage and released pictures jointly for the media.
During the recent Assembly session, the CM and the AIMIM floor leader had entered into a war of words. While Revanth accused Akbaruddin of maintaining cordial relations with every chief minister in the state regardless of their political ideologies, the latter hit back by recalling the number of parties the former switched throughout his political career.
The Congress-AIMIM rivalry was even more intense before the Assembly elections. Former AICC president Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi and all the Congress leaders termed the AIMIM a B team of the BJP and the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS). Returning the barbs, the AIMIM called Revanth “RSS anna” for his previous alleged affiliation with ABVP.
It is speculated that the ruling Congress is keen on sending a message to Muslim community that it keeps their interests in mind while developing Hyderabad.
The new-found friendship between the bitter rivals has sparked speculations in the state political circles about a possible alliance or tacit understanding between the two ahead of the Lok Sabha elections. However, it remains to be seen whether they would limit their bonhomie to administration and governance or would extend it to political affairs.