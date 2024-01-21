Telangana: 20 complaints filed against BRS leaders, corporators in land grabbing case

KARIMNAGAR: In the wake of the arrest of BRS corporator Thota Ramulu and BRS leader Chiti Rama Rao on Wednesday in connection with land-grabbing issues and cheating cases, the police have intensified their investigation.

Police have so far received 20 complaints from people, according to official sources. The majority of the complaints were against BRS leaders and corporators for allegedly grabbing land.

Upon learning of the arrest of the BRS corporator, local MLA and BRS leader Gangula Kamalakar said, “Anyone found guilty of wrongdoing in land grabbing should be punished.” Special focus is being given to Bommakal village, adjacent to the city, where disputed lands have been seized by several public representatives.

Retired Circle Inspector and Congress leader D Bhumaiah lodged a complaint with the Commissioner of Police on Saturday, alleging that public representatives and a former MLA had unlawfully taken possession of acres of government land in 33 survey numbers and lands given to SCs in Bommakal village and Karimnagar rural and urban mandals.

It is worth noting that the land documents pertaining to Bommakal village have been under CID custody for the past few months. Commissioner of Police Abhishek Mohanty told TNIE that based on the complaints, a team has been formed to probe the issue.