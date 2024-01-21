Telangana: Kagaznagar civic body chief loses no-trust motion

ADILABAD: Kagaznagar municipal chairman Saddam Hussain and vice-chairman Giri Prasad, both from the BRS, failed to prove their majority and were voted out during the no-confidence motion moved by councillors on Saturday. Interestingly, the councillors also belonged to the BRS.

Twenty-one out of 30 councillors moved the no-trust motion alleging that the chairman and vice-chairman were ignoring them and neglecting the issues raised by them.

After they approached the Kumurambheem-Asifabad district collector, a meeting was convened at the council meeting hall, where the returning officer moved the motion, during which both the chairman and vice-chairman were defeated. A new chairman and vice-chairman would be elected soon.

According to sources, former BRS MLA Koneru Konappa was instrumental in the councillors seeking the no-confidence motion. He is believed to be upset by the chairman and vice-chairman not supporting him in the recent Assembly elections.