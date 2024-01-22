BRS as popular as ever, Congress won by a whisker: KTR

HYDERABAD: Pointing out that the Congress got only four lakh votes more than the pink party in the recent Assembly elections, BRS working president KT Rama Rao said that had the BRS won seven or eight more Assembly seats, it would have been a hung Assembly in the state.

He also pointed out that the BRS lost 14 Assembly seats by a slender margin. Addressing a preparatory meeting for the Malkajgiri Lok Sabha constituency, which was recently vacated by Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, here on Sunday, Rama Rao said that in the last General Elections, the BRS lost the seat by a narrow margin. “This time, the BRS should win the seat,” he said.

Rama Rao alleged that the Congress came to power by giving false assurances to the people and has now failed to implement its promise of 200 units of free power for domestic consumers. “Before the elections, Congress leader Komatireddy Venkat Reddy called upon the people not to pay power bills, saying that the party would come to power and waive power bills. Now, when I ask the people not to pay the power bills, Congress leaders are saying that I have a destructive mentality,” Rama Rao said.