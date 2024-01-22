BRS as popular as ever, Congress won by a whisker: KTR

HYDERABAD: Pointing out that the Congress got only four lakh votes more than the pink party in the recent Assembly elections, BRS working president KT Rama Rao said that had the BRS won seven or eight more Assembly seats, it would have been a hung Assembly in the state.
He also pointed out that the BRS lost 14 Assembly seats by a slender margin. Addressing a preparatory meeting for the Malkajgiri Lok Sabha constituency, which was recently vacated by Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, here on Sunday, Rama Rao said that in the last General Elections, the BRS lost the seat by a narrow margin. “This time, the BRS should win the seat,” he said.
Rama Rao alleged that the Congress came to power by giving false assurances to the people and has now failed to implement its promise of 200 units of free power for domestic consumers. “Before the elections, Congress leader Komatireddy Venkat Reddy called upon the people not to pay power bills, saying that the party would come to power and waive power bills. Now, when I ask the people not to pay the power bills, Congress leaders are saying that I have a destructive mentality,” Rama Rao said.
He alleged that Congress leaders had even said that Sonia Gandhi would pay the power bills of the people. “Let us send our power bills to Sonia Gandhi,” Rama Rao said, calling upon BRS MLAs to see that the people do so.
The BRS provided ration cards through online mode and most leaders of other parties were unaware of it. That was why the BRS is not facing allegations that it did not provide any new ration cards, Rama Rao said.
He said that the party committees too did not function properly in the past, which was one of the reasons for the defeat of the BRS. “Past mistakes will not be repeated. All party committees will meet once in three months from now on,” Rama Rao said. He alleged that both the Congress and the BJP are working together to suppress the BRS in the state.
Former finance minister T Harish Rao demanded that the Congress government implement its six guarantees before the model code of conduct for Lok Sabha polls is enforced. Harish Rao recalled that the Congress government would complete 100 days by March 17 and it is expected that the MCC would come into force by then. “The government should implement its promises before the MCC comes into force,” he said.