Charminar Visitor’s Plaza in Hyderabad hits hurdle

HYDERABAD: The ambitious ‘Visitor’s Plaza’ project near the iconic Charminar, conceived to enhance visitor experience, has hit roadblocks, delaying its implementation.
Initiated by Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi, the project aimed to transform the site into a modern facility with a multipurpose restroom, a tourist information cell and a public plaza with a small amphitheatre for a view of the historic monument.
Scheduled to commence in August 2023, the project has seen no progress to date. Sources said political interference from leaders in the Old City impeded the initiation of the project, leading to threats against the implementing agency if work were to proceed.
The site remains cluttered with debris and a defunct vehicle seized by traffic police. Also, the implementing agency faced more setbacks in the form of complaints lodged with the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI).
The ASI authorities, responding to the complaints and citing the site’s location within a buffer zone, halted the works, demanding formal approval for construction activities in proximity to the monument.
The agency then approached the Telangana Heritage department seeking the necessary permissions. Officials conducted a site visit, processed the request, and assured the agency of formal permission once all documentation requirements were met.
The proposed Visitor’s Plaza, to be established at a cost of Rs 70 lakh, intends to provide modern amenities around the Charminar.
Funded by GHMC and designed by Mad(e) in Mumbai’s Kalpit Ashar, the plaza’s concept, initiated by Toilets and Toilets Pvt Ltd, aimed to offer holistic facilities for tourists, including destination information, maps, drinking water, public toilets and other essential services.
Kumud Ranjan Kumar, director of Toilets and Toilets Pvt Ltd, said that the aim was to cater to the basic needs of tourists and ensure a seamless and comfortable experience for them around the Charminar.