Charminar Visitor’s Plaza in Hyderabad hits hurdle

HYDERABAD: The ambitious ‘Visitor’s Plaza’ project near the iconic Charminar, conceived to enhance visitor experience, has hit roadblocks, delaying its implementation.

Initiated by Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi, the project aimed to transform the site into a modern facility with a multipurpose restroom, a tourist information cell and a public plaza with a small amphitheatre for a view of the historic monument.

Scheduled to commence in August 2023, the project has seen no progress to date. Sources said political interference from leaders in the Old City impeded the initiation of the project, leading to threats against the implementing agency if work were to proceed.

The site remains cluttered with debris and a defunct vehicle seized by traffic police. Also, the implementing agency faced more setbacks in the form of complaints lodged with the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI).