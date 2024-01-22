CM Revanth aides get advisor posts

HYDERABAD: Deviating from the tradition of appointing former IAS or IPS officers as government advisors, the state government on Sunday named senior Congress leaders Vem Narender Reddy and Mohammed Ali Shabbir as advisor to the Chief Minister on public affairs and advisor to the government on SC,ST, BC & minority welfare respectively. It also named Harkara Venugopal as advisor to the state government on Protocol and Public Relations.

Another senior leader Mallu Ravi has been appointed as the special representative of the state government in New Delhi. All four leaders, who are very close to Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, have been appointed in the rank and status of Minister of State in the state.

Even though the CM is currently on a foreign tour, the GOs to this effect were issued on Saturday and the news was made public on Sunday. Earlier, it was speculated that Shabbir Ali will be inducted into Revanth’s Cabinet.