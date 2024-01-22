Cong govt committed to restoring panchayats to past glory in Telangana, says Minister Uttam

HYDERABAD: Accusing the BRS of “dismantling” Panchayat Raj institutions by depriving them of funds and stripping powers of sarpanches when it was in power, Civil Supplies and Irrigation Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy on Sunday said that the Congress dispensation is committed to reviving the past glory of the Panchayat Raj system in line with the 73rd and 74th Constitutional Amendment Acts.

Addressing a series of meetings after inaugurating panchayat and anganwadi buildings in Huzurnagar constituency, he also said that the government would waive penalties on property tax and house tax arrears in gram panchayats, municipalities and corporations across the state as promised in the Congress election manifesto.

Criticising the previous government, Uttam said that the BRS government had diverted the revenues of gram panchayats for other purposes under the guise of reforms by introducing the Telangana Panchayat Raj Act, 2018. He said that several sarpanches had to undertake developmental works using their own funds or borrowed money, resulting in unpaid bills amounting to over thousands of crores.