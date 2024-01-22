Efforts underway to make Kothagudem dist in Telangana a hub for palm oil

KHAMMAM: The government is taking steps to make the Bhadradri-Kothagudem district a hub for palm oil cultivation. The horticulture department, in collaboration with the TS Co-Operative Oilseeds Growers Federation Ltd (TS-OILFED), aims to expand palm oil plantations in the district by 20,000 acres this year.

There are two operational oil palm crushing units in the district, one in Aswaraopet and Dammapeta mandals, respectively. Sources said that two more units will be set up at Kallurigudem village in Vemsoor mandal and Konijerla mandal.

The government has been encouraging farmers to shift from crops like chilli and cotton to palm oil cultivation as the land is favourable for cultivating palm oil in the district.

District Horticulture Officer J Mariyanna said that with the state government providing subsidies, more farmers are showing interest to cultivate palm oil.

He added that farmers can generate additional income by cultivating intercrops in oil palm plantations.

P Raju, a farmer from Bandirevu village in Dummugudem mandal, said that he had successfully cultivated palm oil on 40 acres. He noted that compared to other crops, oil palm ensures a stable income.