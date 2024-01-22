Komatireddy vows to review development of Yadadri temple in Telangana

YADADRI-BHUVANAGIRI: Roads & Buildings Minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy on Sunday said that he will review the development of Yadadri temple with the minister concerned.

Speaking to the media in Bhuvangiri after reviewing various development works in Yadadri district, the minister said that he discussed with the officials about Baswapur Reservoir, construction of a cricket stadium with an estimated cost of Rs 100 crore and Bhuvangiri Municipality development. He also said that tenders will be called soon for Bhuvanagiri Hill ropeway works.

The minister said that as part of the Baswapur R&R package, provision of compensation is also being considered for those who have completed 18 years of age.

He said that the construction of a bridge over the stream at Kolanupaka will be undertaken with a cost of Rs 17 crore. “Streetlights will be installed and other facilities will also be provided in this area to develop it into a tourist spot,” he said.

Predicts split in BRS

Lambasting BRS working president KT Rama Rao for criticising the state government, he alleged that the former was in a state of shock after losing power and hence is making ‘mad’ statements. “It’s just 40 days since we formed the government. We will surely implement all guarantees within 100 days as promised,”he said.

He also took exception to KTR claiming that the Congress government would fall in six months and said that “in fact, it is the BRS which is going to be spilt into 14 pieces”.