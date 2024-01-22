Mother and son die, father injured in bike-lorry collision on Nagpur-Hyderabad national highway

ADILABAD: A two-wheeler and a lorry collided on the Nagpur-Hyderabad national highway in Kumurambheem-Asifabad district headquarters on Sunday, resulting in the death of a boy and his mother, and grievously injuring his father.

The deceased victims have been identified as 16-year-old SK Asif and his mother – 36-year-old Saharu Bhanu. The injured victim has been identified as SK Sarvar. The incident occurred when Sarvar was trying to take a turn on the highway. The trio were returning to their native village of Bhattupally in Kagaznagar mandal after attending a function in Asifabad town.

Upon receiving information, the police visited the scene and registered a case. Sarvar was shifted to a nearby hospital for treatment and a postmortem examination was conducted on the bodies.

Six accidents in same spot: Locals

Meanwhile, locals staged a road blockade on the national highway, stating that as many as six accidents had occurred at the spot of collision within a short span. They demanded the government to construct a bypass road or come up with an alternative solution to prevent accidents. The cops pacified the protestors and assured that they would strictly enforce traffic rules in the area.

Just metres away from the accident scene, a truck rammed a parked lorry on the national highway.

Few days ago, on NH-44 bypass road in Adilabad, two lorries rammed an overturned truck carrying borewell drilling equipment. The accident was attributed to speeding.

In view of the rising number of accidents involving heavy vehicles, authorities opine that the licensing process must be scrutinised with focus being laid on traffic rules and safe driving practices.