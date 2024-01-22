Musi River development: CM Revanth meets top global city planners in Dubai

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Sunday said that once river Musi is rejuvenated, Hyderabad will be a unique city in the world that will be defined by a clean river and several major lakes.

During a detailed discussion with top global city planners and designers in Dubai on Sunday, the chief minister highlighted that historic cities have evolved near waters, with rivers and lakes naturally defining urban spaces.

The back-to-back meetings in Dubai were primarily focused on developing the 56-km-long Musi River Front, green urban spaces and exploring commercial linkages, and investment models.

Asking these firms to evolve early plan prototypes with highest ambition, the chief minister said, “I am not competing with other Indian cities and states. I am trying to benchmark against the best globally and will try to better it.”