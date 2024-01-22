Musi River development: CM Revanth meets top global city planners in Dubai

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Sunday said that once river Musi is rejuvenated, Hyderabad will be a unique city in the world that will be defined by a clean river and several major lakes.
During a detailed discussion with top global city planners and designers in Dubai on Sunday, the chief minister highlighted that historic cities have evolved near waters, with rivers and lakes naturally defining urban spaces.
The back-to-back meetings in Dubai were primarily focused on developing the 56-km-long Musi River Front, green urban spaces and exploring commercial linkages, and investment models.
Asking these firms to evolve early plan prototypes with highest ambition, the chief minister said, “I am not competing with other Indian cities and states. I am trying to benchmark against the best globally and will try to better it.”
The discussions in Dubai are an extension and continuation of the various meetings with over 70 different major global design, planning and architecture firms, consultancies and experts. The discussions saw the global firms showcase their work in aligned areas and present their previous and ongoing projects in Europe, Middle East and major cities globally.
Almost all the firms have expressed interest in partnering with Hyderabad and Telangana government. They would be visiting Telangana in coming days for further consultations, said sources.
IT MIn invites Dubai firms to invest in TS
IT Minister D Sridhar Babu interacted with Mohammed Bin Abdullah Al Rayes, prince and general director of the Special Office of His Royal Highness, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, on exploring cooperation in the industrial sector in Telangana. He also welcomed the Dubai-based companies to invest in the state. They invited the representatives from Aramco group to invest in the state. The company, one of the largest energy and chemicals groups, has well-established contacts and a supply chain worldwide. Sridhar Babu had another meeting with Alsharif Group Holding CEO Al Sharif Nawaf Bin Faiz Bin Abdul Hakim. The multi-billion-dollar company has vast experience in electric energy, hospitality and real estate, industrial investments, technology and innovation.