Podu cultivation, staff shortage trigger man-animal conflict in Telangana

Excellent breeding ground

Officials said for the tigers in Tadoba Tiger Reserve in Maharashtra, the Kagaznagar forest area is an excellent breeding ground. They reach this region by crossing the Pranahita river, which is a perennial tributary of the Godavari river. Officials said there are a few tigers in the Kagaznagar forest area now. Recently, the forest authorities released a few deer brought from Hyderabad for them to feed on so that the man-animal conflict could be avoided.

The wild animals do not have to travel far for water and prey as they have a sufficient number of animals to feed on, mainly spotted deer. However, the tigers are unable to move freely in the Asifabad forest area due to various factors, including the fast disappearing forest cover and the increase in podu cultivation by the tribals.

According to officials, instances of man-animal conflict are occurring on account of the increase in podu land cultivation in the erstwhile Adilabad district after the erstwhile Andhra Pradesh government issued pattas to the tribal farmers who were raising crops for decades before 2005.

For the regularisation of forest lands for podu cultivation, the erstwhile Andhra Pradesh government had received 70,053 applications of which 37,324 were approved by the district-level committees for an area of 1.36 lakh acres.

Later, after the formation of Telangana state, the previous BRS government had received 83,000 applications for an area of 3.1 lakh acres. Most of the applications received were from the Kumurambheem Asifabad district.