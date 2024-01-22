Telangana govt likely to hand over Dharani portal to NIC

HYDERABAD: The state government is likely to hand over the integrated land revenue records management system, the Dharani portal, to the National Informatics Centre (NIC) as the tenure of the contract of the private agency that is now maintaining the land records ended recently.

NIC provides infrastructure related to IT consultancy and services to the Union and state governments.

The five-member committee appointed by the state government to look into the issues related to Dharani arrived at this decision.

“We will be recommending that the state government hand over the Dharani portal to NIC,” one of the committee members told TNIE.

Before coming to power, the Congress raised apprehensions over private companies maintaining sensitive public data. Before assuming power, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy alleged that the private agency had given a subcontract to another foreign company. He also expressed serious concerns about land records being only in digital format.

In its 2023 Assembly election manifesto, the Congress promised to bring an advanced version of the land records system, named “Bhumata”. The party said that this was because the Dharani portal was plagued with issues and lacked a redressal mechanism.

It is learnt that the committee on Dharani is likely to recommend that the state government repeal the power of collectors to update land records.

Notably, a majority of applications received during the bi-weekly grievance day “Prajavani” are land-related. The government is planning to evolve a grievance registration system in the integrated land records management system so that the public is not forced to run from pillar to post.