Telangana: Jawaharnagar BRS civic chief faces no-trust move

HYDERABAD: In another jolt to the BRS, its corporators in the Jawaharnagar municipality are seeking a no-confidence motion against chairperson Mekala Kavya, who also belongs to the pink party.

As many as 19 BRS corporators took a resolution to this effect and submitted a letter to the Medchal-Malkajgiri district collector asking him to convene a municipal council meeting in order to seek no-trust motion against Kavya. The corporators accuse Kavya of taking unilateral decisions regarding allocation of funds.

As the meeting is expected to be convened within a couple of days, the 19 BRS corporators as well as a member of another party left for Bapatla in AP on a pleasure trip.

These corporators made a similar request to the collector before the Assembly elections. However, the move was stalled due to pressure from the BRS leadership.

Former minister and Medchal BRS MLA Ch Malla Reddy had taken these disgruntled corporators on a tour in an attempt to quell rebellion but to no avail. According to sources, the corporators are planning to switch their loyalty to the Congress.