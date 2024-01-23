Dharani portal reforms: Telangana govt-appointed committee to meet district collectors soon

HYDERABAD: The state government-appointed expert committee, formed to give suggestions on reforms in the Dharani portal, the integrated land records system, will soon start the process of collecting information on various problems being faced by the people.

The committee is also set to meet district collectors, divisional and mandal revenue officers as well as all the stakeholders, including agriculture and stamps & registrations department officials. As part of this endeavour, the committee is planning to invite the district collectors for a meeting on January 24.

The committee members — Congress Kisan Cell vice-president M Kodanda Reddy, former chief commissioner of land administration (CCLA) and retired IAS officer Raymond Peter, land rights activist M Sunil Kumar, and former bureaucrat B Madhusudan — addressed the media on Monday to divulge the details of their initial meetings. The committee held its first meeting to chalk out a strategy on how to approach the issue. During the second meeting, the officials made a detailed presentation and at the third meeting, the panel members tried to understand the 33 modules of Dharani.

“Any software should be able to capture all the transactions on the server. Not just the decisions, but every other detail. For instance, if one buys something from a merchant and makes a digital payment, he or she will get a confirmation message from the bank about the deducted amount,” noted Raymond Peter. “I am not aware if such a facility exists in the Dharani portal,” he added.

Interim report soon

The committee, meanwhile, said that given the seriousness of the issue, it will be submitting an interim report to the state government very soon. The panel members said that each of them has been receiving multiple calls from several people with complaints on Dharani.