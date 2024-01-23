Hindus’ long-cherished dream fulfilled: BJP national general secretary Bandi Sanjay Kumar

KARIMNAGAR : Describing the Ayodhya Ram Mandir as a symbol of India’s self-respect, BJP national general secretary Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Monday said that with the Ram Lalla idol consecration, a long-cherished dream of the Hindus has been fulfilled.

The Karimnagar MP visited a replica of Ayodhya Ram Mandir created with sand at the Sri Maha Shakti temple in Karimnagar. He also performed a special puja at his residence while watching the Ayodhya Ram Lalla idol consecration live on TV.

In the evening, he lighted the “Rama Jyothi” at the Sri Maha Shakti temple and participated in celebrations as hundreds gathered at the Telangana Chowk to mark the event.