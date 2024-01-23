Hyderabad: Moment of joy for Kar Sevak who was jailed

KARIMNAGAR: Gujja Srinivas, who had taken part in kar seva ahead of the demolition of Babri Masjid on December 6, 1992, became emotional watching the consecration of the Ram Lalla idol at Ayodhya on Monday.

The 52-year-old kar sevak recalled his experience while he was in the Varanasi Central jail for 15 days in 1990 after his arrest by the UP police.

“My family did not know my whereabouts and thought that I had died in one of several police encounters,” he said.

He recalled with a shudder when he saw the bodies floating in the Sarayu river around him while he was taking a bath on one of those turbulent days.

“I had seen my colleagues being shot down by the police,” he said adding that he and others had cremated the bodies.

“Now after so many years, I am seeing the consecration of the Ram Lalla idol in the Ram temple in Ayodhya,” he said.

For doing kar seva to build the Ram temple, I went by foot for 400 km from Manikpur town in Chitrakoot district to Ayodhya to evade arrest by the police, Srinivas added.