Telangana: Ayodhya of the south drenched in devotion

KHAMMAM : Religious fervour and enthusiasm were observed at the Sita Ramachandra Swamy temple in Bhadrachalam, which is considered the Ayodhya of south India, on Monday.

When Lord Ram’s idol was consecrated in Ayodhya, special pujas were performed at Bhadrachalam. Special cultural programs also marked the occasion. Temple authorities conducted a ‘Deepotsavam’ (lighting of lamps).

The entire temple town was decorated with mango leaves and the temple was illuminated.

During the special pujas, priests performed Archana using marigold flowers at the temple’s Kalyana Mandapam. Later, the authorities organized a procession in the town.

Meanwhile, special pujas were performed at the Hazrat Nagul Meera Dargah at Satyanarayanapuram of Yellandu mandal, Bhadradri-Kothagudem district. It may be mentioned here that Sri Ramanavami is celebrated every year by both Hindus and Muslims at the Dargah.