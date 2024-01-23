Telangana

Telangana: Ayodhya of the south drenched in devotion

From Ramalayam to Raj Bhavan, devotees celebrate Ram temple consecration
Muslims take part in the mega live screening of Ayodhya Ram Mandir Pran Prathistha at Nizam College grounds in Hyderabad. Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan also took part in this event.
KHAMMAM : Religious fervour and enthusiasm were observed at the Sita Ramachandra Swamy temple in Bhadrachalam, which is considered the Ayodhya of south India, on Monday.

When Lord Ram’s idol was consecrated in Ayodhya, special pujas were performed at Bhadrachalam. Special cultural programs also marked the occasion. Temple authorities conducted a ‘Deepotsavam’ (lighting of lamps).

The entire temple town was decorated with mango leaves and the temple was illuminated.

During the special pujas, priests performed Archana using marigold flowers at the temple’s Kalyana Mandapam. Later, the authorities organized a procession in the town.

Meanwhile, special pujas were performed at the Hazrat Nagul Meera Dargah at Satyanarayanapuram of Yellandu mandal, Bhadradri-Kothagudem district. It may be mentioned here that Sri Ramanavami is celebrated every year by both Hindus and Muslims at the Dargah.

Ram temple consecration

