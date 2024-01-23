Telangana High Court orders reassessment of 'Vyuham' CBFC certification process

HYDERABAD: Justice Surepalli Nanda of the Telangana High Court on Monday directed the revising committee and CBFC to reassess the certification process for the movie ‘Vyuham’ within three weeks, ensuring valid reasons are provided as specified in the Cinematograph Act. The High Court delivered the verdict on the certification process of the film responding to a writ petition filed by the Telugu Desam Party (TDP), which expressed dissatisfaction with the decision of the revising committee that recommended the release of the film for certification by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC).

Senior counsel Unnam Muralidhar, appearing for petitioner TDP general secretary Nara Lokesh, raised objections to the certification process, alleging procedural irregularities. The film, which delves into alleged corruption in Andhra Pradesh, is reported to contain defamatory remarks against former Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, potentially leading to contempt of court.

Murlidhar argued that the certification was granted without proper consideration of relevant sections of the Cinematograph Act, 1952, and film certification guidelines. The petitioner specifically invoked Section 5(B) 1 & 2 of the Cinematograph Act, emphasizing the need to avoid content against the sovereignty of the country or the security of the state.

In response, the senior counsel representing the film producer contended that the writ petition was not maintainable. He argued that the petitioner, as a political party representative, lacked standing to file such a petition without watching the film, and assumptions should not be the basis for legal action.