Telangana: Mahesh Goud, Balmoor elected unopposed as MLCs

HYDERABAD : Congress candidates Bomma Mahesh Kumar Goud and Balmoor Venkat Narsing Rao were declared elected unanimously as members of the Legislative Council under the MLA quota on Monday, the last day for withdrawal of nominations.

The byelection for the two MLC seats was necessitated after resignation from the Council by BRS’ Kadiyam Srihari and Padi Kaushik Reddy following their election to the state Legislative Assembly from Station Ghanpur and Huzurabad constituencies respectively in December, 2023.

The byelection for the two MLC seats was scheduled to be held on January 29. However, as no other nomination was filed, the election authorities declared the two Congress leaders elected unopposed.