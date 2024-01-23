Telangana: Vigilance officials to submit preliminary report on Medigadda barrage to state govt next week

HYDERABAD : The Vigilance and Enforcement officials are likely to submit their preliminary report on the sinking of the piers of Medigadda barrage to the state government next week.

The government ordered a probe into the sinking of Medigadda barrage two weeks ago.

The Vigilance officials carried out searches at 10 irrigation offices located in Hyderabad and other parts of the state. They reportedly conducted a forensic audit of the files at Jala Soudha in Hyderabad. A forensic audit will uncover if there is any criminal negligence or behaviour such as fraud or embezzlement of funds.

The officials reportedly felt that the loss to the exchequer due to the sinking of piers of Medigadda barrage was around Rs 3,200 crore. It remains to be seen if the officials will name any official in their report.

The officials reportedly noticed several lapses right from the design to construction of the Medigadda barrage.

As many as six piers of Medigadda barrage were damaged in October 2023. Later, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi too visited the barrage.

After the formation the Congress government, a team of ministers, led by Irrigation Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy, visited the barrage and gave a PowerPoint presentation. The irrigation minister also held a meeting with the representatives of contracting agency L&T. In all probability, the state government will ask L&T to repair the damaged pillars at its own cost.