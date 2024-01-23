Telangana’s Republic Day tableau to feature freedom fighters from state

HYDERABAD : The Telangana tableau for this year's Republic Day parade will be displayed in Delhi on Friday.

The tableau will highlight the sacrifices made by Telangana freedom fighters like Komarambheem, Chakali Ilamma, Ramji Gond and others. Slogans like “Jal, Jungle, Zameen,” Chakali Ilamma’s fight against landlords and other historic events would also be highlighted.

The state got the opportunity to display its tableau after three years. After the formation of the state, Telangana displayed its tableau twice, in 2015 and 2020. With the initiative taken by Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, the state got the opportunity this year again. Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka and Information Minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy also helped prepare the tableau.