ACB probe into irregularities in SCCL compassionate appointments

HYDERABAD: Based on a request made by Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL) Managing Director N Balaram to ACB DGP CV Anand, seeking a probe into irregularities in compassionate appointments in medical invalidation cases, the Anti-Corruption Bureau officials launched on investigation.

A team led by ACB DySP Ramesh met SCCL MD Balaram at Kothagudem on Tuesday.

The SCCL managing director said that those employees who indulged in irregularities would be dismissed from service and criminal cases would be registered against those who collected money with an assurance of providing jobs under medical invalidation.

Balaram informed the ACB officials that SCCL has already dismissed a few employees. He also said that the medical invalidation tests would be conducted in a transparent manner by strengthening the Medical Board.

Meanwhile, the Vigilance Wing of the SCCL also focussed on the past performance of the Medical Board.

The ACB officials told SCCL MD that they would keep a tab on the movements of employees. They called upon the employees to provide information if anyone sought money with an assurance that they would provide employment under medical invalidation category.

Providing jobs to male heirs of employees under medical invalidation was discontinued by the then AP government. However, the BRS government resumed it in 2016.

