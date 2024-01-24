Cop booked for stalking government employee in Telangana

HANAMKONDA: Subedari police on Tuesday registered a case against sub-inspector G Anil of the Kakatiya University Campus police station following a complaint by a government working in the irrigation department that he sexually harassed her.

Accompanied by her husband Bhargav Sallori, the victim lodged the complaint with the Subedari police station. According to the complaint, the SI first saw her on December 3, 2023, at the Enumamula Agriculture Market Yard where she was deputed for counting of votes for the Assembly elections. Anil then continued to contact her through WhatsApp messages.

Bhargav claimed that Anil followed his wife and insisted on introducing her to his sister and that she visit his residence. When the victim went to Anil’s home to meet his sister, she discovered there were no women present. She confronted the SI who got angry. In her complaint, the victim said that Anil threatened to assault her.

The victim said that she managed to escape from Anil’s residence and informed her husband. Realising the gravity of the situation, Bhargav and the victim reached the Subedari police station to formally lodge a complaint.

Subedari Inspector MA Shukur told reported that a case has been registered against Anil under Section 354 D of the IPC and provisions related to the Scheduled Castes/Scheduled Tribes (SC/ST) Act. “Investigation is underway and action will be taken as per the law,” the inspector said.