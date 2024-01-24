Dharani: Land records changed from Telangana government office

HYDERABAD: The Congress government, which has focused on purported irregularities in land records management during BRS rule through the Dharani portal, is reported to have identified serious lapses in its implementation.

It is learnt that the state government has, prima facie, noticed some irregularities and is mulling ordering a forensic audit of the Dharani portal to ascertain the extent. Dharani was touted as an integrated land records management system, a one-stop solution for all land-related issues.

According to sources, some land records were updated from the office of the Telangana State Technology Services (TSTS) in contravention of the norms. Revenue authorities are learnt to have noticed this by cross-checking the IP addresses that were used to change the records.

As per the Telangana Rights in Land and Pattadar Pass Books Act, 2020, the registrar — tahsildar-cum-joint sub-registrar — and district collectors have the authority to update the land records.

The BRS government had removed the role of other authorities such as village revenue officer, divisional revenue officer and joint/additional collector in the updation of land records.