Forest officials targeted Adivasis during BRS rule, alleges Seethakka

ADILABAD: Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Minister Dansari Anasuya (Seethakka) alleged that officials targeted Adivasis under the garb of forest laws at the behest of the erstwhile BRS government in the past.

She, along with Khanapur MLA Vedma Bojju Patel and district collector Hemanth Bhorkade, visited the ancient cave temple situated in Kota Parandholi village under Kerameri mandal of Kumurambheem Asifabad district and offered prayers to Goddess Jangu Bai on Tuesday.

Speaking on the occasion, the minister said the BRS government had neglected the development of the erstwhile Adilabad district. “The Adivasis follow their culture and tradition, and the way they offer prayers to their deities is handed down to younger generations. Nowadays, the youth are diverting to other customs,” she said.

Stating that the BRS government had promised to sanction `10 lakh for the Jangu Bai yatra last year, Vedma Bojju Patel alleged that the funds were never released.

Seethakka also visited the Keslapur Nagoba temple and offered prayers. Later, she also participated in a review meeting with the collectors of Adilabad, Nirmal, Kumurambheem Asifabad and Mancherial districts and other officials at Utnoor.