Mahindra University in Hyderabad, La Trobe ink pact on student exchange

HYDERABAD: The Mahindra University in Hyderabad has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with La Trobe University, Australia, to elevate educational opportunities for students in civil engineering. This collaboration includes a four-year programme, a cohesive student exchange initiative, and faculty exchange programmes.

The MoU offers students of Mahindra University a unique chance to complete the final two years of their undergraduate programme at La Trobe University in Australia. The university will offer scholarships worth Australian Dollar 9,500, (Rs 5,20,094) per annum.

After completing their two-year study in Australia, students are eligible to apply for and receive a post-study work permit of two years. Choosing the Bendigo campus extends the post-study work (PSW) period by an additional two years, making it a great option for students keen on pursuing a career in Australia.

Mahindra University Vice Chancellor Yajulu Medury said: “This MoU is an important milestone in our efforts towards nurturing future leaders in the field of civil engineering research and innovation. The partnership will provide our students with access to cutting-edge knowledge, industry-relevant skills, and a global perspective that will prepare them for successful careers on an international stage.”

La Trobe University’s Bachelor of Civil Engineering (Honours) programme is accredited by Engineers Australia, ensuring the highest standards in education for students choosing it.