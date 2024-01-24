Murder victim’s body exhumed after 18 months in Telangana, kin held

SANGAREDDY: Medak district police have exhumed the bodily remains of 53-year-old Kameti Kishtaiah (53) from his grave in Ananthasagar village, Chegunta mandal of Medak district for a postmortem examination after villagers raised suspicions over the cause of his death 18 months ago.

Kishtaiah died on July 15, 2022 following which his body was buried in the village as per the family tradition.

However, villagers approached the Medak Superintendent of Police expressing their suspicion that the death was due to an overdose of sleeping pills. They cited the haste of the family to perform the last rites as the reason for their suspicion.

Following this, the SP instructed officials to conduct a postmortem on the body. On Monday, doctors from Gandhi Hospital arrived at the village to conduct the postmortem.

Meanwhile, police took into custody Kishtaiah’s son Swami, daughter Renuka and son-in-law Ashok based on preliminary findings.