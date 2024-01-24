Police heighten security in Telangana's Daulatabad as tensions flare

SANGAREDDY: A tense situation prevailed for some time in Doulatabad of Hatnoora mandal in Sangareddy district late on Monday following clashes that erupted when a shoe was hurled at a religious procession.

Police managed to diffuse the situation by arresting two persons, including a minor, who allegedly threw the shoe.

Jinnaram Circle Inspector M Venukumar said that following the shoe-throwing incident, a group of people entered a nearby house suspecting it to be the residence of the culprit. They discovered a matching shoe in a washing machine and identified the accused by this. Soon after, the participants in the procession staged a dharna and vandalised a fruit shop owned by the suspect.

The police reached the spot and diffused tension by arresting two suspects involved in the incident. As a precautionary measure, the tenants of the building were relocated to a safe area.

The police have increased security across Hathnoora mandal to prevent any violence. Pickets have been posted in all areas of Hathnoora mandal to maintain order.

Elsewhere in Morgi village of Nagalgidda, a person insulted the flag of a particular community and shared a video of the act on social media. This enraged the villagers who thrashed the accused. The police arrested him, along with four others who allegedly helped him.