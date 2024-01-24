Telangana Congress LS manifesto to be ‘free from crony capitalism’

HYDERABAD: IT & Industries Minister D Sridhar Babu suggested that the AICC manifesto committee focus on education and health sectors while preparing the party’s declarations for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. The Congress held a meeting to discuss preparation of its poll manifesto on Tuesday.

Speaking on the occasion, Sridhar Babu said that the people have shown trust in the party. “The Congress government has started implementing the schemes mentioned in the Assembly election manifesto immediately after assuming power. Schemes like free bus service to women and enhancement of medical insurance coverage under Aarogyasri were implemented within two days of forming power,” he added.

Commending the Telangana Congress leaders, AICC manifesto committee member Praveen Chakravathy invited suggestions from his party colleagues.

He informed the state leaders that the Lok Sabha election manifesto is being prepared by committee chairman and former Union minister P Chidambaram. “The party manifesto should be a people-friendly one. It should be free from crony capitalism,” he said.

‘Congress priorities are different from that of BJP’

TPCC spokesperson Sama Ram Mohan Reddy said that the priorities of Congress are different from that of BJP. “Creating educational infrastructure is the responsibility of elected governments. The Congress is committed to ensuring holistic development of the people and it would include such promises in the poll manifesto. For BJP, Ram Mandir is an electoral issue. But it is a personal choice for any individual or organisation. The Congress will not mix politics and religion,” he added.