Telangana Dy CM Bhatti Vikramarka directs transport department to generate additional revenues

HYDERABAD: As part of the ongoing pre-Budget meetings, Deputy Chief Minister and Finance Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, along with Transport and BC Welfare Minister Ponnam Prabhakar, held a meeting with officials on the budget proposals of the Transport and BC Welfare departments at the Secretariat on Tuesday.

The deputy CM directed the Transport department officials to find innovative ways to generate additional revenues. Stating that the people of Telangana have high expectations from the Congress government, he said his government was committed to fulfilling all the promises announced in the party’s election manifesto.

Vikramarka said that the government would financially support the RTC in the implementation of the Mahalakshmi programme.

He also said that there is still room for improvement in the performance of the Transport department and asked the officials to explore ways for increasing internal revenue sources.

He felt that since the revenue growth in this financial year was not as expected, the Budget proposals need to be made according to the actual requirements.

The RTC’s efforts to reduce the losses were commendable, he said and directed the officials to take measures to reduce expenditure. He also suggested to explore ways of generating revenue like providing connectivity to the Hyderabad metro rail.