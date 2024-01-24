Telangana Dy CM Bhatti Vikramarka directs transport department to generate additional revenues

HYDERABAD: As part of the ongoing pre-Budget meetings, Deputy Chief Minister and Finance Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, along with Transport and BC Welfare Minister Ponnam Prabhakar, held a meeting with officials on the budget proposals of the Transport and BC Welfare departments at the Secretariat on Tuesday.
The deputy CM directed the Transport department officials to find innovative ways to generate additional revenues. Stating that the people of Telangana have high expectations from the Congress government, he said his government was committed to fulfilling all the promises announced in the party’s election manifesto.
Vikramarka said that the government would financially support the RTC in the implementation of the Mahalakshmi programme.
He also said that there is still room for improvement in the performance of the Transport department and asked the officials to explore ways for increasing internal revenue sources.
He felt that since the revenue growth in this financial year was not as expected, the Budget proposals need to be made according to the actual requirements.
The RTC’s efforts to reduce the losses were commendable, he said and directed the officials to take measures to reduce expenditure. He also suggested to explore ways of generating revenue like providing connectivity to the Hyderabad metro rail.
Expresses concern over rise in road accidents
The finance minister, meanwhile, expressed concern over increasing road accidents. Transport department officials have been asked to study various models to reduce road accidents.
The officials were asked to prioritise improving the performance of BC residential schools. The minister also wanted a comprehensive study of various schemes to enhance the skills of artisans.
Transport and BC Welfare Minister Ponnam Prabhakar said that due to the successful implementation of the Mahalakshmi Scheme, there was a need to buy new buses. Similarly, there is a demand to start recruitments in the TSRTC, he added.
Prabhakar said that the government was committed to establishing one study circle each in every district for the benefit of backward classes.
He asked the government to grant funds for the construction of own buildings for Gurukulams and to increase the number of overseas scholarships to more than 300 students per year.
Finance Special Chief Secretary Ramakrishna Rao, R&B Principal Secretary Srinivas Raju, BC Welfare Principal Secretary B Venkatesham and Transport Commissioner Jyoti Buddha Prakash were among a host of officials who attending the meeting.