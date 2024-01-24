Telangana: Ensure eco-friendly jatara, officials told

MULUGU: Mulugu district collector Ila Tripathi on Tuesday made it clear that the environment would be the priority during the biennial Sammakka-Saralamma jatara that will be held from February 21 to 24.

Reviewing the preparations for the biennial tribal festival at Sammakka Bhavan in Medaram, Tripathi said that environmental pollution, especially from single-use plastics, would not be allowed. She directed officials to devise effective plans for pollution control and forest protection throughout the jatara.

The Telangana State Pollution Control Board unveiled posters for the jatara on the occasion. These posters focus on the harmful impact of single-use plastic on the environment. The collector resolved to enforce the ban on single-use plastics at the jatara. To avoid inconvenience to the devotees, eco-friendly cloth bags will be made available at the jatara site, she said.

The entire jatara area has been declared a plastic-free zone as part of the efforts to make the event not just a cultural celebration but also an eco-friendly one.The meeting was attended by additional collector Dr Srija, and other officials.