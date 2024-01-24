Telangana government set to launch free power scheme in February

HYDERABAD: Roads & Buildings Minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy on Tuesday said that the state government was gearing up to implement the Gruha Jyothi scheme, which is aimed at providing free electricity up to 200 units to the eligible domestic consumers, from next month.

Speaking to the media here, the minister said: “The Congress would have been implemented the free power scheme within one week of coming to power. But the power sector was pushed into Rs 71,000 crore losses by the then energy minster G Jagadish Reddy and the then TS Transco and Genco chairman and managing director (CMD) D Prabhakar Rao.

“We are now in the process of strengthening the energy department, which was bankrupt during BRS rule. We will implement the free power scheme from next month onwards,” he said.