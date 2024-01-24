Telangana government set to launch free power scheme in February

HYDERABAD: Roads & Buildings Minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy on Tuesday said that the state government was gearing up to implement the Gruha Jyothi scheme, which is aimed at providing free electricity up to 200 units to the eligible domestic consumers, from next month.
Speaking to the media here, the minister said: “The Congress would have been implemented the free power scheme within one week of coming to power. But the power sector was pushed into Rs 71,000 crore losses by the then energy minster G Jagadish Reddy and the then TS Transco and Genco chairman and managing director (CMD) D Prabhakar Rao.
“We are now in the process of strengthening the energy department, which was bankrupt during BRS rule. We will implement the free power scheme from next month onwards,” he said.
‘Jagadish, Prabhakar will land in prison’
Holding Jagadish Reddy and Prabhakar Rao responsible for the financial losses the power utilities suffered as well as corruption in execution of Yadadri and Bhadradri power plants and purchase power from Chhattisgarh, he warned that the duo would go to jail. “Police won’t consider the age. Prabhakar Rao, the 81-year-old young man, too would land in jail,” he said.
Venkat Reddy recalled that Prabhakar Rao did not even bother to attend the review meeting on energy sector conducted by Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy.
Responding to BRS working president KT Rama Rao asking people to send the power bills to Congress leader Sonia Gandhi for the delay in implementing the free power scheme, the minister recalled that the BRS failed to keep its assurance of providing unemployment allowance to 30 lakh youths and also failed to make a Dalit the chief minister of the state.
He said that the Congress government would not go back on its assurance of providing free power and domestic gas refills at Rs 500. Referring to the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, the minister said that the Congress would win at least 13 seats.