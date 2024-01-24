Telangana

Two tribal students from Telangana invited for R-Day fete in Delhi

The two students are Attram Anjali and T Satyabhama, both studying in Class IX in the government sports school for tribals in Kumurumbheem Asifabad district.
ADILABAD: In a first, the Union government has invited two tribal students from Asifabad district to attend the Republic Day function in New Delhi.

The two students are Attram Anjali and T Satyabhama, both studying in Class IX in the government sports school for tribals in Kumurumbheem Asifabad district. While Anjali is an athlete, Satyabhama is a handball player.

Meanwhile, a tribal couple engaged in horticulture using modern farming methods has been invited to attend Republic Day celebrations in New Delhi.

Penuballi Gangaraju and Lakshmi have pioneered oil palm farming — cultivating horticulture crops employing organic farming methods.

