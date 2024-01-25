84 MLAs face cases, 7 have assets over Rs 100 cr in Telangana

HYDERABAD: As many as 84 of the 119 MLAs elected recently face 572 criminal cases, according to an analysis done by the Forum for Good Governance. The data was compiled from the affidavits filed by the candidates during the recent Assembly elections.

The FGG has categorised the cases related to agitation, model code of conduct, land grabbing, cheating, cheque bounces, causing hurt by using dangerous weapons, assault on public servant, mischief and criminal conspiracy.

Congress MLAs face 52 criminal cases, followed by BRS (20), BJP (7), AIMIM (4). The lone CPI member too has pending cases. As many as 15 members face only one case, nine face less than 10 cases and others more than 10.

Apart from criminal records, the analysis also takes a look at the assets of the MLAs. Of the 119 MLAs, seven have assets worth above Rs 100 crore, 57 own assets worth between Rs 10 crore and Rs 100 crore, and the worth of assets of 55 MLAs is below Rs 10 crore.

Gaddam richest MLA

Chennur MLA Gaddam Vivekanand is the richest MLA with assets worth over Rs 606 crore, followed by Palair MLA Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy with Rs 461.05 crore and Munugode MLA Komatireddy Rajgopal Reddy with Rs 458.39 crore.

With assets worth just Rs 28 lakh, Congress MLA Balu Naik Nenavath is the “poorest” legislator.On the educational qualification front, 46 are undergraduates, 42 graduates, 27 postgraduates while four are PhD holders.