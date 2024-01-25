AIG Hospitals in Hyderabad uses Hemospray to stop upper GI bleeding

HYDERABAD: For the first time in the country, doctors at the AIG Hospitals used the Hemospray technology for stopping upper gastrointestinal (GI) bleeding.

The spray is a proprietary medicine that stops internal bleeding in less than 10 minutes, significantly reducing the risk of death. The spray was performed by AIG chairman Dr D Nageshwar Reddy and Dr Mohan Ramchandani on a 49-year-old female liver cirrhosis patient reporting to the emergency department with complaints of black, tarry stools, an indication of active gastrointestinal bleeding.

Speaking on the importance of this technology, Dr Reddy said that with its reassuring attributes of no human or animal proteins, allergen-free formulation, and metabolic inertness, this spray represents a game-changer in ensuring both safety and efficacy in gastrointestinal interventions.

“The most important use-case of Hemospray would be in emergency situations, where even a resident doctor can use the device and stop the bleeding immediately and therefore save a patient’s life,” Dr Mohan Ramchandani, director, therapeutic endoscopy, AIG Hospitals said.

Dr Reddy said that “GI bleeding poses a significant threat to life due to the potential for severe blood loss. When bleeding occurs in the gastrointestinal tract, such as the oesophagus, stomach, or duodenum, it can lead to a rapid and substantial loss of blood. This can result in a condition known as hemorrhagic shock, where the body is unable to maintain adequate blood flow to vital organs.” Without prompt intervention to stop the bleeding and restore blood volume, non-variceal bleeding can be life-threatening, contributing to mortality, he added.