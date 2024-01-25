BRS lost narrowly, KCR will be back as Telangana CM: KTR

KARIMNAGAR: BRS working president and Sircilla MLA KT Rama Rao on Wednesday said that his party lost the recent Assembly election narrowly by polling just 1.85 per cent fewer votes than the Congress.

Addressing the BRS social media warriors in Karimangar, the former IT minister said: “It was not such a major disaster. It was a close fight.” He exuded confidence that the party would bounce back under the leadership of party supremo K Chandrasekhar Rao.

He asked the social media activists not to be disheartened by the temporary setback the party had suffered in the recent elections but to hold on as KCR would return as the chief minister of the state.

He said the Congress gained an edge over the BRS in the Assembly elections as the pink party lost 14 seats by a very narrow margin. “The Congress won by playing on the sentiments of the people. The people did not vote for Congress because the BRS was bad,” he insisted.