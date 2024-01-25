CM Revanth Reddy's security detail to be overhauled after talk of leak

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy’s security detail is expected to be replaced with a fresh one in a day or two, following reports that the chief minister’s movements are being leaked.

According to sources, the chief minister is keen to replace his current team of security personnel with new faces. However, Intelligence officials did not confirm this, but said that if the chief minister so wants, they would replace the personnel. It may be recalled here that all the security personnel who were part of the security detail of former chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao have continued to protect Revanth Reddy.

It may also be recalled that the Congress government appointed IPS officer Shahnawaz Qasim as Secretary to the chief minister. Anti-Narcotics Bureau SP Gummi Chakraborty was appointed Chief Security Officer for the chief minister. However, the other security personnel who were part of KCR’s security detail were not replaced. It is these officers who may be replaced in a day or two, reports said.