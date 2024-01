HYDERABAD: ACB officials carried out simultaneous raids in the residences and offices of former HMDA director (planning) Shiva Balakrishna and his relatives in and around Hyderabad on Wednesday.

The searches, reportedly involving 18 teams, are linked to allegations of wealth accumulation disproportionate to known sources of income, sources said. Officials are tight-lipped regarding the specifics of the ongoing probe, but the sources said it revolves around allegations of corruption during Balakrishna’s tenure at the HMDA.

Rumours of his illegal activities have circulated for some time, with estimates suggesting gains of over Rs 200 crore. Raids may continue on Thursday and Friday, the sources added.